Barbara A. Fletcher, 86, of Allentown, peacefully passed away on Saturday November 28, 2020 in the Lehigh Commons Assisted Living. Her loving husband of 61 years, Charles L. Fletcher passed away on November 27, 2015. Born in Allentown, Barbara was a daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Palmer) Schaffer. She was a graduate Allentown High School and was a faithful member of St Timothy's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown. For 20 years Barbara enjoyed volunteering her time at the Lehigh Valley Hospital and worked for over 24 years as the secretary for Beltone Hearing Aid Center. Surviving are her Sons: Barry S. and his wife Margarete of Wiesloch, Germany, James E. and his wife Terry Ann of Allentown, and William L. of Bethlehem. Barbara has 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Arlene. Services and burial will be private per Barbara's wishes. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
