Barbara A. Gatta, 78, of Whitehall, died Friday December 4, 2020 at Harborview Rehabilitation and Care Center at Doylestown. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Novak) Mayorak.
She worked for many years as an assembler for General Electric before retiring. Barbara also worked as a clerk for the medical records department for Lehigh Valley Hospital and in the customer service department for Prudential Insurance Company. She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Whitehall and a graduate of the former Allentown Business School.
Barbara is survived by her son Mark Podorsky; 2 grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son Michael Podorsky and brother Robert Mayorak.
Due to the restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of COPLAY are honored to be handling her arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com