1/
Barbara A. Graver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Graver, 81, of Allentown, passed away in her home on July 22, 2020. She was the wife of Jacque M. Graver and they would have observed their 63 years of marriage on July 27. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Leola (Guth) Neiman. Barbara was a receptionist at East Penn Family Practice, Emmaus, and she enjoyed going to casinos with her family and friends.

Survivors: Husband; Sons, Scott Graver and his wife, Ann, and Michael Graver; Grandson, Jonathan Graver and his wife, Aubree; Great-Grandchildren, Lillian and Adam; Brother, Gary Neiman; Brother-In-Law, Arthur Schmeck. Barbara was predeceased by her four siblings.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus. www.BKRFH.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 25, 2020
Barbara was a out going, lovely person and fun to be around. John & I remember the good time we had camping when the kids were little.
We are deeply sorry for your loss.
Donna M Seagreaves
Friend
July 25, 2020
Barbara was an lovely person and fun to be around. We remember when the kids were young and all the fun we had camping. John & I are so deeply sorry for your loss.
Donna M Seagreaves
July 24, 2020
We are going to miss you in so many ways. You were so loved.
John and Patricia
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved