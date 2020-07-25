Barbara A. Graver, 81, of Allentown, passed away in her home on July 22, 2020. She was the wife of Jacque M. Graver and they would have observed their 63 years of marriage on July 27. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Leola (Guth) Neiman. Barbara was a receptionist at East Penn Family Practice, Emmaus, and she enjoyed going to casinos with her family and friends.
Survivors: Husband; Sons, Scott Graver and his wife, Ann, and Michael Graver; Grandson, Jonathan Graver and his wife, Aubree; Great-Grandchildren, Lillian and Adam; Brother, Gary Neiman; Brother-In-Law, Arthur Schmeck. Barbara was predeceased by her four siblings.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus. www.BKRFH.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103.