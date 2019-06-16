|
Barbara A. (Sarson) Holley
Barbara A. (Sarson) Holley, 80, passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019 at Gracedale Nursing Home. Barbara was the loving wife of Carl F. Holley with whom she shared over 60 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth W. Sarson, Sr. and Anna P. (Gonia) Sarson. Barbara loved bird watching, gardening, and flowers.
SURVIVORS: Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her Daughters, Carla Iannone wife of Anthony, Sherry Rich wife of Thomas, and Marcia Royer; Sisters, Dorothy Petrocovich and Joanna Miller; Brothers, Kenneth W. Sarson, Jr. and Ronald Sarson; 7 Grandchildren and 3 Great- Grandchildren. Barbara is preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine Perry.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00A.M. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019