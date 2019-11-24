|
|
Barbara "Moatzy" 76 went into eternal peace on November 20th after a brief illness. Everyone knows she sprinkled her funny wicked sense of humor everywhere she went. There was never a dull moment around when Barbara was present. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Lois(Fisher) Reifinger. Barbara is preceded in death by her sisters Sandy Pensinger and Shirley Findlay. She is survived by her only brother Reynold (June) Reifinger and her Aunt June Fisher. Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memories a son, Steve Arndt (Mary) from Mertztown, a daughter, Cindy Honeycutt (George) from Ruther Glen, VA, and seven grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at Lyons Fire Company on December 14th at 3pm. Online guest book available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019