Barbara A. Kitchen
1934 - 2020
Barbara A. (Schenk) Kitchen, 86, of Endicott, NY and Bethlehem, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Susquehanna Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Johnson City, NY. Born in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Mattes) Schenk. She was preceded in death by her brother Emmett Schenk. Barbara was the loving bride of Richard K. Kitchen with whom she shared 67 wonderful years of marriage. SURVIVORS: Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard, daughter, Patricia Artz and husband Philip of Endicott, NY; son, Alan Kitchen and wife, Mary Ellen of Center Valley, PA. She is lovingly remembered by her grandsons Stephen Artz and wife Natalie, Kevin Artz and wife Jackie, Patrick Kitchen, Ryan Kitchen and fiancé Ourania, and Sean Kitchen. As well as great-grandson Brayden Artz. SERVICES: Catholic funeral services will be private. A memorial celebration of life and interment will be held at Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem, PA at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Memorial Home, Endicott, NY and James Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bethlehem, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Nurses Foundation/Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses at https://www.nursingworld.org/foundation/programs/coronavirus-response-fund/ The family wishes to thank the healthcare providers at Susquehanna Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their care and pray for the staff's continued good health.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.
