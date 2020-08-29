1/1
Barbara A. Leake
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Leake, 88, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Francis M. Leake III, with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Ernest J. and Myrtle M. (Mantz) Altoeffer. She graduated from Moravian College and also worked as an Administrative Assistant at the IBM Product Center before retiring. She attended Lehigh Valley Grace Brethren Church, Bethlehem. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Robin L. Bobula (Marc) of York; Donna R. Leake, Hanover Twp.; Francis M. Leake IV (Mary) of Baldwin, NY; Douglas J. Leake of Hampton, VA; Jennifer M. Conklin (Hugh) of Harrison Twp., MI and 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean M. Reiss.

Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lehigh Valley Grace Brethren Church, 580 Bridle Path Rd., Bethlehem 18017, would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved