Barbara A. Leake, 88, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Francis M. Leake III, with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Ernest J. and Myrtle M. (Mantz) Altoeffer. She graduated from Moravian College and also worked as an Administrative Assistant at the IBM Product Center before retiring. She attended Lehigh Valley Grace Brethren Church, Bethlehem. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Robin L. Bobula (Marc) of York; Donna R. Leake, Hanover Twp.; Francis M. Leake IV (Mary) of Baldwin, NY; Douglas J. Leake of Hampton, VA; Jennifer M. Conklin (Hugh) of Harrison Twp., MI and 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean M. Reiss.
Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lehigh Valley Grace Brethren Church, 580 Bridle Path Rd., Bethlehem 18017, would be appreciated.