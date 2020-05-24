Beloved mother, sister, and grandmother, Barbara A. Lewis, 72, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 21st. She was the mother of David Lewis (Lisa) of Northampton, and Jason Lewis (Pam) of Catasauqua. She was a wonderful and caring mom who also treated her daughters-in-law as her own. Barbara was predeceased by her father Earl Heist. She is survived by her brothers Donald of Hamburg, and Dale of Allentown, and her sister and best friend, Sharon Gergar of Northampton. She has 7 grandchildren whom she truly loved : Nicole, Warren, Landon, Jacob, Hannah, Mitchel, and Mckay. She enjoyed life and made us all better people. She loved to laugh and tell stories of her dad, her childhood, and when her children were young. She will be missed very much.



Per Barbara's request, there will be no public services at this time. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067, has been entrusted with the arrangements.



