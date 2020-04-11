Home

Barbara Miller of The Villages, passed away surrounded by her family, on April 2, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

Barb was born in Allentown, PA to Ruth and Charles Schlener. She was the loving wife of Roy who predeceased her in 2013. She adored her two daughters, Tami Streib of Fredericksburg, VA and Wendy Chiaravalloti of Acworth, GA. She was known as GranBarb to her 5 grandchildren: Rachel, Zachary, Emily, Matthew, and Molly. Barb was the big sister to Jeffrey Schlener, Linda Bystrom, Sally Gilbert (predeceased her in 2013), Better Marsteller and Robin Lysek.

Services are at the convenience of the family. Memorial gifts in Barbara's name may be sent to The Villages Charter Schools, Fine Arts Department. Mailing address: The Villages Charter School, Central office, 350 Tatonka Terrace, The Villages, 32162. Attention Dr. McDaniel.
Published in Morning Call from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
