Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map

Barbara A. Morrow


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Morrow, 76 of Northampton, PA passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services in Bethlehem, PA. Born April 9, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jeanette (Fillman) Holubowski. She was married to the late Robert Morrow with whom she shared 19 years of marriage prior to his death in 1998.

She was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1962. After graduation, Barbara was employed as an Examiner in the Engineering Dept. of Western Electric, Allentown, PA, for 32 years until her retirement in 1997. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed bowling and regularly bowled in mixed leagues at the former Boulevard Lanes, Allentown. She enjoyed ballroom dancing at the former Ukrainian Club, Allentown, PA. She attended the Jan Nagy School of Modeling, Allentown, where she modeled for several years. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking, and baking.

Surviving are brothers, David Holubowski and wife Joni, Coplay, PA; Daniel Holubowski and wife Patti of Northampton, PA, Paul Holubowski and wife Karen of Danielsville, PA, sisters, Sandra Jane Miller of Weatherly, PA and Pauline Kolnik of Pottsville, PA.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday March 19, 2020 at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067. Family and friends may call from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. Contributions: May be made to the Allen Twsp. Dog Park, 4714 Indian Trail Rd., Northampton, PA 18067 or C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -