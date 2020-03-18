|
|
Barbara A. Morrow, 76 of Northampton, PA passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services in Bethlehem, PA. Born April 9, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jeanette (Fillman) Holubowski. She was married to the late Robert Morrow with whom she shared 19 years of marriage prior to his death in 1998.
She was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1962. After graduation, Barbara was employed as an Examiner in the Engineering Dept. of Western Electric, Allentown, PA, for 32 years until her retirement in 1997. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed bowling and regularly bowled in mixed leagues at the former Boulevard Lanes, Allentown. She enjoyed ballroom dancing at the former Ukrainian Club, Allentown, PA. She attended the Jan Nagy School of Modeling, Allentown, where she modeled for several years. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking, and baking.
Surviving are brothers, David Holubowski and wife Joni, Coplay, PA; Daniel Holubowski and wife Patti of Northampton, PA, Paul Holubowski and wife Karen of Danielsville, PA, sisters, Sandra Jane Miller of Weatherly, PA and Pauline Kolnik of Pottsville, PA.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday March 19, 2020 at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067. Family and friends may call from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. Contributions: May be made to the Allen Twsp. Dog Park, 4714 Indian Trail Rd., Northampton, PA 18067 or C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020