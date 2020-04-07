|
|
Barbara A. Moyer, 85, of Emmaus, died April 5, 2020 in her residence. She was the widow of the late Kenneth C. Moyer. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Caroline (Shelling) Danner. Barbara was a graduate of St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for Lehigh County Prison. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Allentown. Barbara was an avid painter of watercolors and oil and was a member of the Parkland Art League. Barbara is survived by her sons, Wayne Moyer and wife Louise of Emmaus and David Moyer and wife Rosa of Emmaus; daughter-in-law, Debra Moyer of Barto; grandchildren, Kristen, Jonathan, Gabriell, Drew, Nicole, and Eric; 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Glenn C. Moyer. Funeral services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020