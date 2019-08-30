Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Patterson


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Patterson Obituary
Barbara A. Patterson, 98, a resident of The Palmerton, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was the wife of Clarence L. Patterson, Jr., they were married on June 28, 1947. Born in Bayonne, NJ on September 27, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Elsie E. (Neely) Voss. Barbara was a teacher for the Colonial Northampton Intermediate Unit 20 until her retirement in 1982. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Slatington, where she was active with the Ladies Aid Society.

In addition to her husband Clarence, she is survived by a son: James L. Patterson and wife Cheryl of Danielsville; daughter: Lynn N. and husband Russell Bensinger of Danielsville; Son-in-law: Barry Ziegenfus of Womelsdorf; 6 grandchildren; 5 soon to be 6 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by daughter Nancy Ziegenfus and a brother Daniel Voss.

A memorial service will be held at 11A.M. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hour to be held 10 to 11 A.M. Interment of cremains to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either United Presbyterian Church, 6750 PA Rt 873, Slatington 18080 or 2451 Crystal Dr, Suite 900, Arlington VA 22202
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now