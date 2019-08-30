|
|
Barbara A. Patterson, 98, a resident of The Palmerton, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was the wife of Clarence L. Patterson, Jr., they were married on June 28, 1947. Born in Bayonne, NJ on September 27, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Elsie E. (Neely) Voss. Barbara was a teacher for the Colonial Northampton Intermediate Unit 20 until her retirement in 1982. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Slatington, where she was active with the Ladies Aid Society.
In addition to her husband Clarence, she is survived by a son: James L. Patterson and wife Cheryl of Danielsville; daughter: Lynn N. and husband Russell Bensinger of Danielsville; Son-in-law: Barry Ziegenfus of Womelsdorf; 6 grandchildren; 5 soon to be 6 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by daughter Nancy Ziegenfus and a brother Daniel Voss.
A memorial service will be held at 11A.M. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hour to be held 10 to 11 A.M. Interment of cremains to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either United Presbyterian Church, 6750 PA Rt 873, Slatington 18080 or 2451 Crystal Dr, Suite 900, Arlington VA 22202
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019