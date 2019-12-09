|
|
Barbara A. Rider, 91, of Bethlehem, PA died on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born on March 5, 1928 in Steelton, PA she was the daughter of the late Anne (Gustin) and Thomas N. Benkovic. She was happily married to the late William A. Rider III for 52 years.
Barbara was a graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School. She spent 2 years in the Sisters Adorers of the Most Precious Blood Convent but as a novice, decided that she was more suited to family life. She married and had six children, whom she raised with love and encouragement. She couldn't be more proud of her sons and daughters. Barb also took pride in her cooking and baking, and for years prepared a delicious home-cooked meal for eight every evening. At Christmas, she kept her Croatian heritage alive by baking hundreds of traditional cookies and making a huge pot of sarma.
After raising her children, Barb worked as a billing clerk for Fuller Company. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, going to the casino, and was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. She was a devout Catholic who the whole family considered their direct pipeline to God's ear. She lived the last 13 years of her life at Traditions of Hanover and became beloved to many folks there, and loved them in return, always making everyone feel welcome and special. Barbara loved and cherished her family, and especially adored her grandchildren and great grandson.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Paula Kydoniefs (Dimitri), Annamarie Lewis, Barbara Rider Eddleman (John Michael), and Beth Ann Flanagan (James); son, Gregory M. Rider; daughter-in-law, Dana Rider; sister, Theresa Verbos; grandchildren, Taso Kydoniefs and Christina Meere, Christopher M. and Andrew W. Rider, Theresa, Lisa, and Zachary Lewis, Richard and Ellen Schmoyer, and Rachel, Erin, Ali, and Luke Rider, and great-grandson Leo Kydoniefs. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved son, John W. Rider, 6 brothers, and 4 sisters.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. A short viewing will also be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 9:30-10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 417 E. 5th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem.
The family would like to thank Traditions of Hanover, Arcadia Hospice, Consider It Done, and Holy Family Manor, all who provided such kind and compassionate care and loving companionship.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Arcadia Hospice, 7248 Tilghman St. #160, Allentown, PA 18106 or Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 9, 2019