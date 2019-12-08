|
Barbara A. Romig, 91, of Allentown, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in Phoebe Home Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Romig. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Perry W. and Esther (Dreisbach) Gordon and was employed as a bookkeeper at various locations. She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church and the Junior Aides. Barbara enjoyed family reunions in the summer and family gatherings at Christmas.
Survivors: son, Jon, Hiawassee GA; daughters, JoAnn C. Murphy and husband, Thomas E., Valparaiso IN, Audrey K. Long and husband, Thomas M., Allentown; grandchildren, Kevin C. Hersh, Ryan M. Long, Stephen T. Murphy, Sharon J. (Murphy) Bell; five great grandchildren; brother, Dale, Allentown; sisters, Marie Richardson, Allentown, Marilyn Pelczar, Winter Springs FL.
Services: to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Phoebe Home 1925 W. Turner St. 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019