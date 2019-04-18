Barbara Ann (Seagreaves) Simon, 85, of Allentown, passed away, Thursday April 11, 2019 in the Hospice House of the VNA of St. Lukes. She was the wife of Stephen W. Simon Sr., they celebrated their 61 anniversary June 15, 2018. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Meyers) Seagreaves. She was a graduate of Allentown High School class of 1951. She was employed by Bell Telephone as a supervisor for 10 years, prior to motherhood. She later worked for various Department stores. Barbara was a former member of Bethany E.C. Church and later Horizon Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and vacations to the Caribbean, most U.S. National Parks and staying at her son's condo in Florida.She is survived by her husband, Stephen W. Sr.; son, Stephen W. Jr.; cousins; nieces and nephews.Services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday April 23, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. Calling will begin at 10:00 am Tuesday in the funeral home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Horizon Church 2613 South St. Allentown PA 18104. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary