To Barb's Family, She was always my twin sister from another mother. We were born on the same day and year. I helped coach a softball team with her. She was always so much fun. She will truly be missed.
Love, Barb Beitler
Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Barbara A. (Grill) Slonaker, 71, of Schnecksville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Francis E. Slonaker to whom she was married for 50 years. Born in Reading, on April 16, 1949, Barbara was the daughter of the late Stephen F. Grill, Jr. and June I. (Rhoads) Grill. She was a Medical Technician at Parkland Family Health Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital, and St. Luke's Hospital for a total of 47 years before retiring in 2016. Barbara was a member of the Lutheran congregation of Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church in Allentown. She lovingly donated her time as a cafeteria volunteer at Covenant Christian Academy for the last seven years, where she shared her love of cooking and desire to help others. She enjoyed spending time with her grandson and teaching him the joys of the culinary arts. She was extremely knowledgeable in the medical profession and many people sought her advice and guidance. Her strength, courage, and determination was greatly admired and will be missed by all of her family and friends. Barbara was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind everlasting memories that will always be treasured.
Survivors: She will be dearly missed by her devoted husband, Francis, proud daughters, Patricia A. Walters and her husband, Jon of Allentown, Amy Rau and her husband, Andrew of Catasauqua, cherished grandson, Colby K. Rau, sisters Joan E. Stettler of Topton and Janice E. Ettl of Wescosville.
Service: A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Jerusalem Western Salisbury Cemetery, 3440 Devonshire Road, Allentown, with Pastor Philip Miller officiating. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville has been entrusted with her arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Christian Academy c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.