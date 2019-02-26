Barbara A. Stinner, 73 years, of Whitehall, died Sunday February 24th, 2019 at Fellowship Community in Whitehall. She was the wife of Daniel P. Stinner and together they celebrated 47 years of marriage this past November. Born in Phillipsburg, NJ. she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Kovalick) Evan.Barbara was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Coplay. She worked for many years as a secretary for Ingersoll Rand and later she worked in real estate. Barbara enjoyed crocheting, cruises, visiting Atlantic City, and trips to the Caribbean Islands.Surviving along with her husband are her son Brian D. and wife Amy; daughter Christine Bernhard and husband Christopher; brother Tom Evan; and grandsons Matthew & Ryan Bernhard, Aaron and Jonathan Stinner.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30pm Friday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4 South 5th St. Coplay, 18037. Her viewing will be from 11-1pm Friday at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, 18037. Memorial contributions may be made in her name payable to the Parkinson's Foundation, 10 Union Square E # 5L, New York, NY 10003 or to Fellowship Community, 3000 Fellowship Dr. Whitehall, 18052. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary