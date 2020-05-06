Barbara A. Davis, 68, of Bethlehem Twp., died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home after a long struggle with MS. She was the loving wife of Edward Davis for 42 years. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Mildred (Hoffman) Strehle and the late Walter Strehle. After graduating from Frankford High School (1968) and Millersville University (1972), she moved to the Lehigh Valley and taught in the Southern Lehigh School Dist. for several years. She was a member of Grace Church, Bethlehem. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her children, Jennifer Fitzkee, Adam Davis, Paul Davis; grandchildren, Elise, Brielle, Claire Fitzkee; Karl, Anita Davis; sister, Marilyn Pum and 3 nieces.
Services will be private. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. Offer Condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Grace Church (Memo Capitol Campaign) 521 Locust St., Bethlehem PA 18018 or Friends of Gracedale Foundation, P.O. Box 138, Nazareth PA 18064 is appreciated.
Services will be private. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. Offer Condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Grace Church (Memo Capitol Campaign) 521 Locust St., Bethlehem PA 18018 or Friends of Gracedale Foundation, P.O. Box 138, Nazareth PA 18064 is appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.