Barbara Ann Dugan, age 76 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 14, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Martin T., II and Elizabeth A. (Mandia) O'Malley.
Mrs. Dugan's interests were many and varied. She enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, going to the beach, and taking walks with her canine companion, Chloe. Above all, Mrs. Dugan cherished time spent with her family, especially her four grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dugan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William J. Dugan of Rehoboth Beach, DE. She is survived by her daughters: Jennifer M. Dugan-Hazelton (Scott H.) of Safety Harbor, FL, Christina A. Dugan-Kreuz (Andreas) of Darien, CT, and Kara E. Dugan of Tampa, FL; her grandsons: Chase W. Hazelton of Safety Harbor, FL, Liam S. Hazelton of Safety Harbor, FL, and Leandro A. Kreuz of Darien, CT; her granddaughter, Olivia A. Kreuz of Darien, CT; and her brother, Martin T. O'Malley, III of Philadelphia, PA.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the services at 1:00 PM at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Rd., Dagsboro, DE.
Social distancing protocol will be observed, and masks are required for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mrs. Dugan's memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, littlesistersofthepoor.org
or Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143.
