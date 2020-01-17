|
|
Barbara Ann Ebeling, 89, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Her husband, William C. Ebeling, Sr. died in 2000. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late John and Barbara (Downey) Kohlmier. A member of the Worldwide Church of God, Barbara also volunteered at LVH - Muhlenberg and was a mentor in the BAPS program. She enjoyed sewing, reading, needlework and figure skating.
Surviving are sons, William C. Jr. (Carol) of Easton, Allan (Cheryl) of Framingham, Mass. and John of Bethlehem; a daughter, Susan B. Moyer (Robert) of Macungie; daughter-in-law, June of Bethlehem; sisters, Dolores Pavkovic and Jacqueline Jonigian, both of Bethlehem; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Robert.
Family and friends are invited to call Monday, January 20, from 9 a.m. until the service begins at 10 a.m. in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Burial will be in Bethlehem Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , 399 Market Street #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or the ALS Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 17, 2020