Barbara Ann "Dues" Kohler

Barbara Ann "Dues" Kohler, 78, of Allentown passed away January 29 2020 with family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Don E. and Margie B. [White] Beehler.

Survivors; Brother Allen E. Beehler, Daughters Dixie Lee Reichard and husband James, Donna Batz and husband Warren. Grandchildren Jefferson Ford Davis and wife Tory, Tony Miller, Alex Miller, Sara Reichard, Lucas Reichard, Greatgrandchild due in July. She will be missed by many friends.

Predeseased by Son Michael Scot Davis.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

In lieu of Flowers; Practice a Random Act of Kindness.

Dues leaves a legacy of Laughter and Peace.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020
