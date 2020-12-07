1/1
Barbara Ann Lineman
Barbara A. Lineman, 55, of Easton unexpectedly passed away on Friday December 4, 2020. She was happily married to her loving husband of 25 years Alan R. Lineman. Born in East Stroudsburg, Barbara was the daughter of the late Charles and Ann (Fishbach) Hill. She worked as a Nurses aide for the Gracedale Nursing Home and enjoyed camping, crocheting and cutting hair. Barbara and Alan loved Christmas in Hershey and their annual visits to Gettysburg. Surviving is a son: Christopher M. Lineman, sister in law: Theresa Schucker, niece: Savannah Williams, nephews: Brandon Stull and Henry Schucker, great nieces: Baylee and Karina Schucker, great nephews: Leland Abel and Colton Stull, niece in law: Amanda Stahl, nephew in law: Taylor Williams, godson: Brayden Williams. Services will be Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 10:30AM in St. Catharines of Siena Catholic Church 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown, PA 18104. Calling hours will be from 9:30-10:20AM in the vestibule of the Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Cathedral. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Service
10:30 AM
St. Catharines of Siena Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
