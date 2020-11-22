Barbara Ann Nederostek, 76, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem surrounded by her loving family. Barbara and her husband, Ronald, celebrated 56 years of marriage on May 2nd. Born February 27, 1944 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary T. (Haklitch) Smith. Barbara for many years worked at various retail stores. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by daughters, Beth Ann Schoch and her husband, William, and Deann Csensits and her husband, Jon; grandchildren, Matthew, Phillip, Alexander, Jon John, Kaitlyn, and Jack. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 25th 11:00 a.m. in Holy Trinity Church, 4456 Main St., Whitehall. Family and friends may call Wednesday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. (rotation of 10 people at a time) in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Barbara.