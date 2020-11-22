1/1
Barbara Ann Nederostek
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Nederostek, 76, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem surrounded by her loving family. Barbara and her husband, Ronald, celebrated 56 years of marriage on May 2nd. Born February 27, 1944 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary T. (Haklitch) Smith. Barbara for many years worked at various retail stores. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by daughters, Beth Ann Schoch and her husband, William, and Deann Csensits and her husband, Jon; grandchildren, Matthew, Phillip, Alexander, Jon John, Kaitlyn, and Jack. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 25th 11:00 a.m. in Holy Trinity Church, 4456 Main St., Whitehall. Family and friends may call Wednesday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. (rotation of 10 people at a time) in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Barbara.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved