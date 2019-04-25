Barbara Ann Tuscher, 78, of Bethlehem, died with her family by her side on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born May 25, 1940, in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI; daughter of the late Charles and Barbara (Hill) Ramin. Barbara was the devoted wife of the late Dr. Leroy J. Tuscher.Barbara will be lovingly remembered for her quiet presence, her kindness, generosity and her supportive nature. Barbara dedicated her life to her family and will be dearly missed by her children, Tracey Snell of Milton, GA; Lesley Estock and her husband, George of Bethlehem; Suzanne McQuilken and her husband, Scott of Milton, GA and John Tuscher of Bethlehem; as well as eight grandchildren, Hannah, Gwenyth, Nathaniel, Taylor, Brooke, Kadyn, Rylan and Lauryn; and her sister, Joan Reardon of Ontario, Canada. Barbara was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Eric Snell.The Connell Funeral Home is honored to assist with the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020. The family will receive guests from 10-11 a.m. in the church prior to Mass. Inurnment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at http://www.pancan.org. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary