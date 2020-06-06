Barbara A. Gazze passed away on June 2, 2020 in Allen, Texas at the age of 72. She was the daughter of Peter and Florida (Fontanella) Gazze. Barbara was born and raised in Greensburg, Pennsylvania where she graduated from the Greensburg Salem High School in 1965. She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1969 with a liberal arts degree in Sociology/Anthropology as well as a degree in Social Science/Education. In 1969 Barbara moved to Philadelphia where she worked and attended Bryn Mawr College. She obtained a master degree in Social Work and later a PhD in Human Development. For 30 years Barbara worked as a social worker and psychologist in schools and later in private practice. She was devoted to working with children, adolescents and young adults with learning disabilities and Asperger's syndrome. Barbara was married to Dr. Simeon Aymeloglu and they lived in Allentown, Pennsylvania where they raised their family. After retirement they moved to Allen, Texas. Barbara is survived by her husband, Dr. Simeon Aymeloglu; her children, Andrew Aymeloglu of Menlo Park, California, Katharina Aymeloglu of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Frances and Dr. Maxwell Nimeck of Newton Square, Pennsylvania; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Michael Moore of Hagerstown, Maryland. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.