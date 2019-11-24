Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Central Moravian Church,
73 W Church Street,
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara B. Caldwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara B. Caldwell Obituary
Barbara B. Caldwell, 76, of Hanover Township was received into the more immediate presence of her Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Rev. Dr. Douglas W. Caldwell who passed away on July 7, 2014. Born in Puerta Cabezas, Nicaragua, she was the daughter of the late Neil and Marie (Hodgson) Brautigam. Barbara was a graduate of Colegio Moravo, Bluefields, Nicaragua, and Moravian College, class of 1965. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for the City of Bethlehem under Mayors Marcincin, Mowrer and Smith. She also worked as the Director of Community Relations at Lehigh University for 6 years until retiring. Barbara was one of the founders and contributors of Musikfest and the Banana Factory. She served as a founding Board member at Moravian Village, president of the Board for Common Ground, and was a long-time member of the Cohen Arts and Lectures committee for Lehigh University and Moravian College, among her numerous other civic and leadership involvements. Barbara was a 1989 graduate of Leadership Lehigh Valley and was the recipient of the Bethlehem Area Chamber of Commerce Athena award in 1998. She was a devoted and active member of Central Moravian Church.

Survivors: Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her daughter K. Ashley Caldwell of Bethlehem, and son Douglas W. Caldwell, Jr. and wife Quinn of Redwood, CA, granddaughters, Evan Rachel and Farrah Elizabeth; step mother Olga Brautigam Kittle of Bluefields, Nicaragua; siblings Rochelle Ingram and husband Edgar, Neil Brautigam, Steve Brautigam and wife Olimpia all of Florida, Craig Brautigam and wife Karen, Melanie Siu and husband Virgilio, Mark Brautigam and wife Sarah, all of Las Vegas, NV, Kurt Brautigam and wife Dolene of Bluefields, Nicaragua and their families. Barbara was preceded in death by her brother Kevin Brautigam.

Services: A Memorial Service and Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Central Moravian Church, 73 W Church Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. There will be a reception immediately following in the Christian Education Building. Barbara's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rev. Dr. Douglas and Barbara Caldwell Center for Memory Care, 526 Wood St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now