Barbara B. Caldwell, 76, of Hanover Township was received into the more immediate presence of her Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Rev. Dr. Douglas W. Caldwell who passed away on July 7, 2014. Born in Puerta Cabezas, Nicaragua, she was the daughter of the late Neil and Marie (Hodgson) Brautigam. Barbara was a graduate of Colegio Moravo, Bluefields, Nicaragua, and Moravian College, class of 1965. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for the City of Bethlehem under Mayors Marcincin, Mowrer and Smith. She also worked as the Director of Community Relations at Lehigh University for 6 years until retiring. Barbara was one of the founders and contributors of Musikfest and the Banana Factory. She served as a founding Board member at Moravian Village, president of the Board for Common Ground, and was a long-time member of the Cohen Arts and Lectures committee for Lehigh University and Moravian College, among her numerous other civic and leadership involvements. Barbara was a 1989 graduate of Leadership Lehigh Valley and was the recipient of the Bethlehem Area Chamber of Commerce Athena award in 1998. She was a devoted and active member of Central Moravian Church.
Survivors: Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her daughter K. Ashley Caldwell of Bethlehem, and son Douglas W. Caldwell, Jr. and wife Quinn of Redwood, CA, granddaughters, Evan Rachel and Farrah Elizabeth; step mother Olga Brautigam Kittle of Bluefields, Nicaragua; siblings Rochelle Ingram and husband Edgar, Neil Brautigam, Steve Brautigam and wife Olimpia all of Florida, Craig Brautigam and wife Karen, Melanie Siu and husband Virgilio, Mark Brautigam and wife Sarah, all of Las Vegas, NV, Kurt Brautigam and wife Dolene of Bluefields, Nicaragua and their families. Barbara was preceded in death by her brother Kevin Brautigam.
Services: A Memorial Service and Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Central Moravian Church, 73 W Church Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. There will be a reception immediately following in the Christian Education Building. Barbara's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rev. Dr. Douglas and Barbara Caldwell Center for Memory Care, 526 Wood St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019