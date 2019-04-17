Barbara B. Clark, 70, of Whitehall, passed away on Monday April 15, 2019. Barbara was the wife of William Clark and they celebrated 49 years of marriage last November. Born in Stiles, Pa., she was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Wasko) Basara. Barbara was a member of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Catasauqua. She was a process analyst for the former A.T.& T. and Western Electric Companies in Allentown. Surviving with her husband is her daughter Jennifer wife of John Salabsky of Whitehall. Brothers; Gene in Egypt, and James in Florida. Sisters; Jeanette Basara of Whitehall, and Judith Gardner of Allentown. Barbara's grandchildren are John Jr. and Jeremy. She was preceded in death by her sister Lillian. Funeral Services will be on Friday at 10:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 Fifth St. North Catasauqua. Calling will be on Friday from 9:00-10:00 am. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary