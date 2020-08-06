Barbara Cressman, 91, of Fellowship Manor, Whitehall, passed away on July 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard Cressman, Sr. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Tilden and Helen (Brown) Sheetz. Barbara was a Cedar Crest college graduate and worked as a legal secretary before retiring. She was a member of East Hills Moravian Church, where she served as organist and taught Sunday school. Barbara's artistic talent was expressed through painting, drawing, and creating cards for friends and family. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Friends of the Whitehall Library, and Planned Parenthood.
Surviving are her daughter, Eileen Cressman-Reeder, and husband Blaine of Coplay; a granddaughter, Julia Franke and husband Chris; and a great-grandson, Jaxson. She was predeceased by her son, Richard Cressman, Jr.
Services will be held July 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Zentz Center, Fellowship Community, Whitehall, PA.
Contributions may be made to East Hills Moravian Church, 1830 Butztown Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
.