Barbara E. Berghold
Barbara E. Berghold, 83, formerly of Lanark, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Warren A. "Jack" Berghold. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Elwood and Miriam (Warmkessel) Reichenbach and was a 1954 graduate of Coopersburg High School. Barbara was employed at Berghold Produce in the Allentown Farmer's Market and member of St. Paul's Lutheran Blue Church, Coopersburg.

Survivors: son, Michael W. and wife, Roxane, Macungie; daughters, Patricia J. Spyer and husband, Duane, NC, Annette M. Hunter, SC; sister, Kathy Aldinger, Adamstown; five grandchildren; one step granddaughter; four great grandchildren; two step great granddaughters. Grandson, Christopher M., preceded her in death.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to church 5900 Applebutter Rd. 18036 or Alzheimer's Association Suite #102, 399 Market St. Philadelphia 19106, www.alz.org.

Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
