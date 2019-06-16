Barbara E. Johnson



Barbara E. Johnson, 87, of Lower Macungie Twp. and formerly of Itasca IL, died June 10, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the loving wife of Burton A. Johnson. They were married for 67 years in January. Barbara was a dedicated homemaker but loved to travel both domestically and abroad. Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Enid (Smith) Edwards. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown.



Survivors: Husband, Sons: Steven A. Johnson and his wife Cynthia of Coopersburg and Mark E. Johnson and his wife Colleen of Royersford, PA, Daughter: Janet J. Benhart of Itasca, IL, Sister: Donna Jean Jummati of Chicago, IL, Brothers: William Smith Edwards of Chicago, IL and James Russell Edwards of Largo, FL, 11 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:30am in the Chapel at the First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman St. Allentown, PA 18104. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home,



Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com



Contributions may be made in her memory to: First Presbyterian Church at the above address.







Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary