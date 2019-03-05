Barbara E. Rohn 97, formerly of Catasauqua, PA, passed away peacefully on March 1 in Melbourne, Florida. Barbara was the wife of the late Roger Rohn, and the late John Renn. Born in Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Earnest Sawyer and the late Opal (Jennings) Sawyer. Barbara was employed for many years as a home economics teacher in Ohio, as well as, the Bethlehem school district. A longtime resident in the Lehigh Valley, she was active in many organizations including the Catasauqua Women's Club, Catasauqua Garden Club, and St. Paul's Lutheran church in Catasauqua. Later, Barbara made many new friends while living near her daughter Diane in Melbourne, FloridaShe will be truly missed by all her family and friends for her love, compassion, and humor.Survivors: Daughter: Diane Theodore (Dane), Sons: Richard Renn (Betty), Douglas Renn (Connie), nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by step-daughter Barbara Dennison and son Stephen Renn. A celebration of her life will take place later this year. Please check the Beach Funeral Home website in Melbourne, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to VITAS Hospice, 4450 West Eau Gallie Blvd. Suite 250, Melbourne, Florida 32934. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary