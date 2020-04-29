Barbara (Bobbie) E. Stoddard passed away Friday, April 24 of natural causes at LifeQuest Nursing Center in Quakertown PA. Born in 1929 in Attleboro Massachusetts, she moved to Pennsylvania early on where she raised her family. She leaves behind her daughter Marla Burke and her husband Michael of Quakertown PA, her three sons, Brian Pfrommer of West Orange NJ, Brett Pfrommer and his wife Yvette of Alexandria VA, and Mark Eimer of Anchorage Alaska, along with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren Barbara was a gifted sculptor and taught sculpting classes in Punta Garda, Florida where she enjoyed her retirement and sharing her talents with her students. She was also an avid animal lover, volunteering and giving a kind and compassionate home to may "furry" family members. As a fitting memorial to her kind heart, we would be honored to have donations sent to Animals In Distress, P.O. Box 609 Coopersburg, PA 18036 A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store