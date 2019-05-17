|
Barbara E. Swoyer, 79, of Allentown, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by family in St. Luke's Hospital. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ellen (Fritzinger) Bortz and was a 1957 graduate of Allentown High School. Prior to retiring, she was employed at PET for 30 years and, previously, spent 15 years in nursing. She was a member of the Alabama fan club. Survivors: daughter, Angie Lee Bold; grandchildren, Justin C. and Cheyenne E. Bold; great granddaughter, Chloe M. Bold; best friend, Tami Wolfe. She was preceded in death by best friend, Bonnie Alicia. Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019