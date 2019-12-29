|
|
Barbara F. Birch, 73, of Palmerton, passed away Thursday, December 26, in Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. She was the wife of Clifford D. Birch. They were married 32 years last January.
She worked as an office clerk for more than 25 years for K-Mart Stores.
Barbara was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Palmerton, and the Palmerton Library Knitting Club.
Born in Rayne, Essex, England, Barbara was a daughter of the late Sidney and Lily (Miller) Spooner.
Survivors: Husband; daughters Sharon and husband Richard Shander of Whitehall, Diane Frable and companion Joe Danyo of Palmerton; grandchildren Jonathan Frable and companion Rebekah Maehrer, Jared, Ethan; sisters Judith Ann and husband John Tucker, Molly Alice Spooner, brother Allan Harry James Spooner and wife Carol Ann Jennifer, all in the United Kingdom; nieces and nephews.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31 in church, 891 Columbia Ave, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday in church. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: St. John's UCC, Palmerton 18071.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019