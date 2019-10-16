|
Barbara Gale Dick, 64, of Allentown, died on October 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Dick
Survivors: Son, Robert J. Dick, Jr. and his wife Gloria; and Grandsons, Jonathan and James. She was preceded in death by a Sister, Shirley Forrest.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2019