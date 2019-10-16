Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Barbara G. Dick Obituary
Barbara Gale Dick, 64, of Allentown, died on October 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Dick

Survivors: Son, Robert J. Dick, Jr. and his wife Gloria; and Grandsons, Jonathan and James. She was preceded in death by a Sister, Shirley Forrest.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2019
