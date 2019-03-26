|
Barbara Gestl, 87, of Bethlehem died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. Born November 13, 1931 in Jersey City, NJ she was the daughter of the late Williard and Ann (Hlad) Fletcher. She was married to Raymond R. Gestl, Sr. for 68 years. Barbara dedicated herself to raising and caring for her family. She will be known for her various crafting talents. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Raymond, Sr., children, Raymond Gestl, Jr. and wife, Judith, Kevin Gestl and wife, Lisa, Kathleen Charron and Carol Wall, ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores Nadolny and Elizabeth Wronski. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 10-11 A.M followed by a service at 11 A.M. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown. www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019