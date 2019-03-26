Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gestl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Gestl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Gestl, 87, of Bethlehem died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. Born November 13, 1931 in Jersey City, NJ she was the daughter of the late Williard and Ann (Hlad) Fletcher. She was married to Raymond R. Gestl, Sr. for 68 years. Barbara dedicated herself to raising and caring for her family. She will be known for her various crafting talents. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Raymond, Sr., children, Raymond Gestl, Jr. and wife, Judith, Kevin Gestl and wife, Lisa, Kathleen Charron and Carol Wall, ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores Nadolny and Elizabeth Wronski. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 10-11 A.M followed by a service at 11 A.M. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown. www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now