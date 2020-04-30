Barbara Groth Dimler
1941 - 2020
Barbara Groth Dimler passed away at home on April 27, 2020, one day before her seventy-ninth birthday. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of Earle and AnnaMae Groth and a 1959 graduate of Liberty High School. Barbara was a loving mother and her life was characterized by tireless dedication and service to others through her work and steadfastness to her faith. She worked for Bethlehem Steel for 23 years, retiring in 1997. After her retirement she continued providing her organizational expertise, including most recently in the office of First Baptist Church, Bethlehem where she was a longtime member. Barbara loved helping animals, rescuing and caring for many cats over the years. She was an avid reader and most often could be found with a book in her hands. She also enjoyed playing word games and puzzles with her grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Barbara will be greatly missed by her son Michael (Leah) Dimler of Glen Ellyn, IL; her two grandchildren Ian and Sloane, also of Glen Ellyn, IL; her sister Marilyn (Calvin) Peters of Bethlehem; two nieces, Jennifer Peters and Susan Larimer, several great nieces and nephews and her beloved cat Daisy. She is predeceased by her parents and her former husband William C. Dimler. SERVICES: Due to current public safety restrictions, a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date convenient to the family. Barbara's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to Animals In Distress, PO Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Love and Sympathy to Barbara and her family. She was a wonderful and dear friend and will be missed by all that had the pleasure to know her.
Mary Mazur
Friend
My heart felt sympathy to Barbaras family. I will definitely miss our lunches & our daily Internet chats & your keen sense of humor. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Marcella Henninger
Friend
