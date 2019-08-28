|
Barbara H. Arndt, 76, of Wescosville, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital -Cedar Crest. Born in Williamsport, PA, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Pauline (Heydrick) Hill. Barbara was a graduate of Stroudsburg High School, Class of 1962, and attended Pennsylvania State University.
Barbara is survived by her brother, J. Daniel Hill; her children, Christopher H. Arndt; David B. Arndt and wife Leah; Susan E. Becker and husband David; and Melissa A. Arndt; and her grandchildren James, Warren, David Jr., Broderick, Imogen, Sage, Emily, and Brandon.
She worked as a retail buyer at H. Leh & Company for many years and was last employed by Lutron Electronics as a Senior Integrated Sales Analyst upon retirement after 16 years of service. Barbara enjoyed reading, knitting, and gardening in her spare time. She was an avid sports fan with a special passion for Nittany Lion football and whenever her children were playing. A loving, selfless, and devoted daughter, sister, friend, and mother, she found her greatest joy in taking an active role in her children's lives and activities.
Services: A memorial service honoring Barbara will "kick off" at 5:30 P.M. on Saturday, August 31st at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton St. Allentown PA. A visitation will be held from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. on Saturday in the funeral home.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emmaus Youth Association in her name.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019