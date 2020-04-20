Barbara I. Hughes, 90, of Allentown formerly of Slatington, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. Born February 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Helen Miller. Barbara worked at Western Electric and owned the Lisa Anne Shop at Crest Plaza Shopping Center for 25 years. Wife of the late Richard H. Hughes of Allentown she is survived by 7 children: Pamela, wife of Richard Bachman of Neffs, Deborah Terhune of South Africa, Richard Hughes and wife Debbie of Allentown, Barbara Pike of Florida, Jan Reese of Quakertown, Lisa wife of Robert Follett of Allentown, and Elizabeth wife of Robert Price of Allentown. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, three surviving siblings and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Cedarbrook Nursing Home, 350 S. Cedarbrook Rd., Allentown, PA 18104 will be most appreciated. A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date. She was much loved and impacted many with her quiet strength. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 20, 2020.