Barbara I. Shimer, 74, of Allentown, died at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Her husband, Richard L. Shimer died on February 5, 2001. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Stanley J. and Emma (Stein) Wisneski.
Survivors: Son, Richard N. Shimer; Daughter, Tracey L. Alexander and her husband James; Brothers, William and Michael Wisneski; Grandchildren, Jarrad Gillespie, and Brooke and Morgan Shimer; and Great-Grandchildren, Jace and Mace Gillespie. She was preceded in death by a Daughter, Carol Applebee in 2016; and Brother, Stanley Wisneski.
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown, PA. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown.
Contributions: May be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.