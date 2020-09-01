1/1
Barbara I. Shimer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara I. Shimer, 74, of Allentown, died at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Her husband, Richard L. Shimer died on February 5, 2001. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Stanley J. and Emma (Stein) Wisneski.

Survivors: Son, Richard N. Shimer; Daughter, Tracey L. Alexander and her husband James; Brothers, William and Michael Wisneski; Grandchildren, Jarrad Gillespie, and Brooke and Morgan Shimer; and Great-Grandchildren, Jace and Mace Gillespie. She was preceded in death by a Daughter, Carol Applebee in 2016; and Brother, Stanley Wisneski.

Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown, PA. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown.

Contributions: May be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Service
10:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved