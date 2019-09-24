|
|
Barbara J. (McEntee) Ackerman, 78, of Exeter Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Amity Place, Douglassville, surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of Paul "Bill" Ackerman, and they recently celebrated 55 incredible years of marriage together. Born in Kokomo, IN, Barb was one of four daughters of Charles and Martha (Buscher) McEntee.
Barb's family was her life, and she was an incredible wife, mother and homemaker. In fact, she was a "second Mom" to many others in the neighborhood, and whose lives she touched every day. Of course, she had a very special place in her heart for Bill, and they thoroughly enjoyed their time together, even traveling the world throughout retirement. In addition to caring for her family, Barb also worked as a bookkeeper and volunteered with several local organizations.
Barb also enjoyed simple pleasures, such as crocheting and crafts, which lovingly adorn her home to this day. And she could be the life of the party, with a terrific sense of humor, and a laugh that lit up the room. Barb was always a joy to be around, even towards the end as she touched the lives of her wonderful caregivers at Amity Place. She will be dearly missed by everyone fortunate enough to have had Barb be a part of their lives.
In addition to Bill, Barb is survived by their children: Amy, wife of Mike Hale, Exeter; and David, husband of Allison, Allentown. She also adored her grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Bubba": Ethan, Grayson, Larsen, Evan and Emily.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Barb, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:30am at Notre Dame of Bethlehem RC Church, 1861 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem, PA, followed by burial at Northampton Memorial Shrine, Easton. Friends may call Saturday from 9:30-10:30am in the church.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is assisting the Ackerman family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
