Barbara J. Brown, 84, of Upper Saucon Township, formerly of Cambridge, MD, Flemington, NJ, and Westfield, NJ, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Ronald C. Brown. Barbara was born in Pottsville PA, daughter of the late Lamar and Catherine (Croneberger) Kerschner. She was valedictorian of the Schuylkill Haven High School Class of 1954 and received her bachelor's degree in History and Social Studies from Albright College. Barbara was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed cheering for the New York Yankees. She enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and doing the NY Times crossword puzzles, regularly completing it by 1:00PM each Sunday. Her husband's career in international banking brought her and her family to many exciting places in Europe and Southeast Asia. She enjoyed books of all kinds, from mystery novels to her beloved 'puzzle books'. Her sharp wit and sense of humor, her caring nature and dedication to her family made her a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife and friend.
Survivors: Son, Steven E. Brown and his wife Melissa of Spring Lake Heights, NJ; daughter, Laura Hamel and her husband John of Allentown; grandchildren, Katie Bowen and her husband Jason, Eric Brown, Aaron Brown, Emily Brown, Olivia Brown and Zachary Brown; great granddaughter, Layne Bowen. Barbara was predeceased by her sister Catherine Ann Kerschner.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: St. James Episcopal Church, PO Box 603, 100 Dock Street, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972-1208.