1/1
Barbara J. DaRe
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. DaRe,78, of Bethlehem passed away on October 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice. Barbara was born in Allentown to the late Dominic and Joyce DaRe on March 4, 1942. She was a member of the first graduating class of 1960 from Louis E. Dieruff High school. She graduated from West Chester State College in 1969 with a BS in health and physical education. During a hiatus from West Chester and over the summers she was a supervisor for Romper Day summer programs, taught dance at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio, worked for the Allentown pool system, and taught many sports and health related activities at the YMCA where she initiated the gymnastics program. She received her Masters of Education from East Stroudsburg University. She taught health and physical education in the Allentown School District for 30 years before retiring in 1999. While employed by the district, she coached and officiated numerous sporting events.

Survivors: Barbara is survived by her sister, Judy Mongilutz, and her brother Gary (Diane) DaRe. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and their families.

Services: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 7th in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. www.stephenfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospital, ovarian cancer research.

•Disclaimer: Dates provided by Barb may not be accurate. She lost a lot of weight but never her sense of humor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved