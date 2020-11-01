Barbara J. DaRe,78, of Bethlehem passed away on October 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice. Barbara was born in Allentown to the late Dominic and Joyce DaRe on March 4, 1942. She was a member of the first graduating class of 1960 from Louis E. Dieruff High school. She graduated from West Chester State College in 1969 with a BS in health and physical education. During a hiatus from West Chester and over the summers she was a supervisor for Romper Day summer programs, taught dance at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio, worked for the Allentown pool system, and taught many sports and health related activities at the YMCA where she initiated the gymnastics program. She received her Masters of Education from East Stroudsburg University. She taught health and physical education in the Allentown School District for 30 years before retiring in 1999. While employed by the district, she coached and officiated numerous sporting events.
Survivors: Barbara is survived by her sister, Judy Mongilutz, and her brother Gary (Diane) DaRe. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and their families.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospital, ovarian cancer research.
•Disclaimer: Dates provided by Barb may not be accurate. She lost a lot of weight but never her sense of humor.