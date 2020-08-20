1/
Barbara J. Hughes
Barbara J. Hughes, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Joann (Smith) Geskey. She was the beloved wife of John R. Hughes. They celebrated their 55th anniversary on May 8th.

Barbara was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Bethlehem and previously worked as a Billing Clerk for Dr. Sharma. She always found joy in life no matter the circumstances and loved being Grandma.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, John; daughter, Pamela Freyman; son, Michael Hughes; daughter, Paula Kresh & husband Brett; and her beloved granddaughter, Madailein Hughes. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Geskey.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 22nd from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. (Masks will be required and occupancy inside the funeral home will be limited.) A private service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a public graveside service at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

Contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org

Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
