Barbara J. Kahler

Barbara J. Kahler Obituary
Barbara J. Kahler, 87, of Bethlehem, peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020. Her husband of 39 years, Ronald A. Kahler, died in 1993. Born in Shamokin, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Ellen Marie (Shipman) Paul. Barbara graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. Later, she worked alongside her husband with the operation of Ellis Opticians, Bethlehem. Barbara, who loved her Lord deeply, belonged to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hecktown, where she served on many committees, groups and sang in the choir over the years. An avid bridge player, Barbara belonged to several bridge groups. She also enjoyed golfing, bowling, crossword puzzles and was a devoted Phillies fan. She loved traveling with her husband in earlier years and truly enjoyed time spent with her family. She was most delighted to have seen the birth of two great-grandchildren. Surviving are her daughter, Sherri (Matthew) Focht; grandchildren, Kurtis and Kaitlyn Ballantyne and Ronald Adams; and great-grandchildren, Landon and Riley Ballantyne. She was predeceased by a son, Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, in the church. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the church, 323 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18020. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020
