Barbara J. Meyers, 87, of Allentown, died Feb. 12, 2019 in her residence surrounded by her family. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Alvin W. and Florence (Glose) Hartzell. Barbara worked as the head of deposit services for Quakertown National Bank for 23 years, retiring in 1994. Previously she worked as a payroll clerk for Sears and Allentown School District. She was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Allentown. She was a former member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary and Community Exchange. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Mary E. Meyers wife of John Trella of Bunkerville, NV, Jane L. wife of Steven Auvil of Macungie, and Carol A. wife of Michael Maurer of Coopersburg; Grandsons, Andrew and Bryan Auvil. A memorial service will be held on Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 1024 South Pike Ave., Allentown, PA 18103. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church or to Salvation Army Lehigh Valley, 344 N. 7th St., Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019