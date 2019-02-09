|
Barbara J Phillips, 64 of Allentown passed away peacefully on Feb 6th, 2019 at Spring Garden NH in Willow Grove, Pa. She was wife of Harold Heckman daughter of Lucy Bauman and Paul Phillips Sr. Surviving children Patricia, Larissa, Nadeana and Cassandra predeceased son Clifford 20 grandchildren 12 great-grandchildren. She is one of nine children three brothers and five sisters surviving sister Paulette Espadas. She was a memorable waitress in many restaurants she loved people but most of all she loved her family. Service will be held at Boyko Funeral Home 855 Lehigh street Allentown Pa 18103 2pm-3pm immediate family 3pm-5pm family and friends. Any donations please send to Boyko Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2019