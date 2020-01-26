|
|
Barbara Jackson LeMoine, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away on September 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Edna Brennan Jackson and stepdaughter of the late Ray Pineau. Born and raised in Bridgeport, CT, Ms. LeMoine was a graduate of Lauralton Hall in Milford. She served two terms as an alderman on the Bridgeport Common Council and was active in Bridgeport and Connecticut Democratic politics and with the Barnum Festival. Barbara worked as a bookkeeper, and in several clerical positions at Bridgeport Hospital. After her relocation to Washington, D.C. in 1981, she worked as an editorial secretary for the American Journal of Psychiatry. She also was the Public Policy Assistant in the Governmental Relations Group of the American Foundation for the Blind, and more recently worked as the Public Policy Assistant for the American Council of the Blind. For many years she was a volunteer reader for activists in the blindness community in Washington. Upon her retirement she moved to Bethlehem to be near her son and his family.
Barbara was a poet, and an avid football fan. She loved music, live theater, medieval history, murder mysteries, family history, puzzles, and sewing and needlework, at which she was very accomplished. She loved to make lists, she loved the color green, she liked her Jack Daniels "on the rock" and she had a fondness for doilies. She loved politics and enjoyed a good debate. She was incredibly smart, creative and talented; amazingly strong, boisterous and loud, a big personality who loved to laugh, talk, and sing. She enjoyed life and found great joy in all the little things as well as the big moments. She loved her family above all else.
Barbara is survived by her son, John Semonich Sr. (Gail Fantasia), and two daughters, Debora Semonich (Russell Bacon) and Sara LeMoine (Brian Murphy), and a daughter-in-law, Yolanda Semonich. She is the grandmother of Emily (Erik Zuber) and Matthew Bacon, and John Jr., Timothy (Gretchen), and Ryan Semonich, and her beautiful new great-granddaughter Emerson Semonich. She leaves her two brothers, Robert and Donald (Mary Ann) Jackson. She was predeceased by her sister Nancy Jackson Russo Murray. She also leaves a niece and several nephews, and several cousins.
Barbara was laid to rest with her parents in Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield, CT on a glorious October morning. She was a unique woman who will never be forgotten. We miss you so very, very much and will love you forever.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020