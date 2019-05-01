Barbara Jane Strohl, 70, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday April 28, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was born on May 22, 1948 in Allentown, Pennsylvania to the late Warren Kauffman & Dorothy Kline Kauffman. Barbara will forever be remembered as a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be truly missed. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 50 years, David Strohl of Myrtle Beach; their son, Andrew Strohl and his wife Sarah of Yardley, PA; daughter, Kari Forwood and her husband Robert of Chesterfield, NJ; granddaughters, Ashley & Charlotte; sister, Sally Schaeffer and her husband Robert of Allentown, PA; brothers, Jack Kauffman of Allentown, PA, Thomas Kauffman and his wife, Donna of Minneapolis, MN, & Stephen Kauffman and his wife, Beth of Harleysville, PA. Celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Sunday May 5, 2019 at 2:00PM at Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, 418 Elm St, Emmaus, PA 18049.At the request of the family, memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may respectfully be made in Barbara's name to Hollings Cancer Center of Charleston, 86 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425.To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.comBurroughs Funeral home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary