Barbara K. "Bobbe" Margolis, 92, of Country Meadows, Allentown, formerly of 420 N. 27th St., Allentown, died February 7, 2020. She was the widow of Attorney Robert Margolis. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late David and Mollie (Strum) Kins. She was a 1945 graduate of the Moravian Seminary for Girls, Bethlehem, and attended Goucher College, Baltimore, MD. She was a member of Congregation Keneseth Israel, Allentown, and active in the K.I. Sisterhood. She was a co-founder of the LARC Shop, formerly located on Front St., Allentown. She was active with Planned Parenthood and the former Elephant's Trunk, Emmaus.
Survivors: sons, Dr. James K. Margolis and his wife Dr. Meredith R. Margolis of Macungie, Andrew K. Margolis of Whitehaven; grandchildren, Michael D. Margolis, Rebecca L. Margolis and Daniel R. Margolis. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Mollie Sara Margolis, her brother, Richard J. Kins and her sister, Gladys Youngerman.
A Graveside service will be held at a later date at Keneseth Israel Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the Mollie Margolis Memorial Fund c/o National Tay-Sachs and Allied Diseases, 2001 Beacon St., Suite 204, Boston, MA 02135.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2020