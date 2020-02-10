Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Margolis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara K. Margolis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara K. Margolis Obituary
Barbara K. "Bobbe" Margolis, 92, of Country Meadows, Allentown, formerly of 420 N. 27th St., Allentown, died February 7, 2020. She was the widow of Attorney Robert Margolis. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late David and Mollie (Strum) Kins. She was a 1945 graduate of the Moravian Seminary for Girls, Bethlehem, and attended Goucher College, Baltimore, MD. She was a member of Congregation Keneseth Israel, Allentown, and active in the K.I. Sisterhood. She was a co-founder of the LARC Shop, formerly located on Front St., Allentown. She was active with Planned Parenthood and the former Elephant's Trunk, Emmaus.

Survivors: sons, Dr. James K. Margolis and his wife Dr. Meredith R. Margolis of Macungie, Andrew K. Margolis of Whitehaven; grandchildren, Michael D. Margolis, Rebecca L. Margolis and Daniel R. Margolis. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Mollie Sara Margolis, her brother, Richard J. Kins and her sister, Gladys Youngerman.

A Graveside service will be held at a later date at Keneseth Israel Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the Mollie Margolis Memorial Fund c/o National Tay-Sachs and Allied Diseases, 2001 Beacon St., Suite 204, Boston, MA 02135.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now